Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in BorgWarner by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BWA. Barclays raised their target price on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.92.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $45.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.82 and a 200 day moving average of $46.96. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.26 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 21.12%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

