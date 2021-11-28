Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $269,000 Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 47.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 178,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,141,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth about $13,383,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 28.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,995,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $724,339.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $7,949,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,472 shares of company stock worth $8,517,203 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSCO stock opened at $228.36 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $133.60 and a 1-year high of $232.45. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.40 and its 200-day moving average is $195.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

TSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Gordon Haskett raised Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.59.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.