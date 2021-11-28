Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 14,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $599,502.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $25,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 20,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,052. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $63.64 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -154.55%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

