Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,382 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,382 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 188.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at $3,427,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,353,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,724 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 260,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 24,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of WFC stock opened at $48.43 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.14 and its 200 day moving average is $47.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Several brokerages have commented on WFC. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.