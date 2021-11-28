Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.27% of Capital Southwest worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 18.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the second quarter valued at $220,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSWC opened at $27.18 on Friday. Capital Southwest Co. has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $28.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.28.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 48.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 97.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

In other news, Director William R. Thomas III bought 4,000 shares of Capital Southwest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.72 per share, with a total value of $110,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,359.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scott Sarner bought 3,355 shares of Capital Southwest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $90,014.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,436 shares of company stock valued at $228,729 over the last ninety days. 7.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

