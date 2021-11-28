Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Stock Position Decreased by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 44,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 23,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 102,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.58.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $17.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.45. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.28 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,387.65% and a negative return on equity of 42.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

