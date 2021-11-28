Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.60 Per Share

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the textile maker on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Carter’s has decreased its dividend payment by 59.5% over the last three years. Carter’s has a dividend payout ratio of 29.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Carter’s to earn $8.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

Get Carter's alerts:

NYSE CRI opened at $102.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.37. Carter’s has a 12-month low of $80.50 and a 12-month high of $116.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. Carter’s had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $890.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.20.

In other Carter’s news, insider Brian Lynch sold 15,900 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total transaction of $1,620,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,312 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total transaction of $3,212,768.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,235 shares of company stock worth $11,136,557. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Carter’s stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,361 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.