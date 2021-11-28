CBC.network Hits Market Capitalization of $10.08 Million (CBC)

CBC.network (CURRENCY:CBC) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 28th. CBC.network has a market capitalization of $10.08 million and approximately $169,802.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CBC.network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0647 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CBC.network has traded down 33% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00043335 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00008530 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.45 or 0.00232951 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CBC.network Coin Profile

CBC is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

