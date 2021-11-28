CCUR (CCUR) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

CCUR (OTCMKTS: CCUR) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare CCUR to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

CCUR has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCUR’s rivals have a beta of -0.52, meaning that their average share price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CCUR and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CCUR $5.87 million $12.23 million 0.00 CCUR Competitors $4.06 billion $537.45 million 13.03

CCUR’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CCUR. CCUR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for CCUR and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A CCUR Competitors 361 1332 1610 58 2.41

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 26.38%. Given CCUR’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CCUR has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares CCUR and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCUR N/A N/A N/A CCUR Competitors 42.25% -35.54% 3.84%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of CCUR shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CCUR rivals beat CCUR on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

CCUR Company Profile

CCUR Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Advance Cash (MCA) and Real Estate Operations. The company was founded by James K. Sims in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

