CDK Global, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:CDK)

CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the software maker on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

CDK Global has raised its dividend by 5.3% over the last three years. CDK Global has a payout ratio of 21.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CDK Global to earn $2.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $39.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. CDK Global has a one year low of $39.08 and a one year high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.28.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. CDK Global had a net margin of 61.80% and a return on equity of 119.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CDK Global will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $62,163.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CDK Global stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,710,256 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 505,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.42% of CDK Global worth $84,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

