Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cellebrite DI Ltd. provides digital intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors. Cellebrite DI Ltd., formerly known as TWC Tech Holdings II Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

CLBT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cellebrite DI presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.19.

Shares of CLBT opened at $8.68 on Thursday. Cellebrite DI has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $13.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $681,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,209,000.

About Cellebrite DI

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

