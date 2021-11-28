Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Acquired by Keeler Thomas Management LLC

Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. Cerner makes up approximately 1.7% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CERN. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 601.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Cerner by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cerner by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

CERN stock opened at $72.30 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $67.96 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.16%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CERN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

