CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.58

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.58 and traded as low as C$1.21. CGX Energy shares last traded at C$1.22, with a volume of 137,003 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$408.04 million and a P/E ratio of -46.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.58, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.29.

In other news, Senior Officer Tralisa Maraj sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total value of C$127,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,577.

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in three petroleum agreements and petroleum prospecting licenses, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks that cover an area of approximately 11,005.2 square kilometers located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

