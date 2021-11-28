Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.60

Shares of Challenger Energy Group PLC (LON:CEG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.65 ($0.01), with a volume of 2504789 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65 ($0.01).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Challenger Energy Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.05. The firm has a market cap of £5.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Challenger Energy Group PLC engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Caribbean and South America. The company was formerly known as Bahamas Petroleum Company plc and changed its name to Challenger Energy Group PLC in May 2021. Challenger Energy Group PLC was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

