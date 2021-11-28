Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 106,972 Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 590.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 106,972 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Aldeyra Therapeutics worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $43,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 407.6% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 233.3% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $120,000. 77.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALDX stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.66, a current ratio of 20.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The firm has a market cap of $446.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

