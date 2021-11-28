Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 43,082 Shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,082 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of National Energy Services Reunited worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NESR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,928,000. FMR LLC grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,858,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,240,000 after acquiring an additional 829,253 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,569,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,364,000 after acquiring an additional 387,023 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 338.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 413,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 319,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 829,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,817,000 after acquiring an additional 289,450 shares during the last quarter. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ NESR opened at $9.96 on Friday. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.90 million, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.77.
NESR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.
About National Energy Services Reunited
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.
