Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 43,082 Shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,082 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of National Energy Services Reunited worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NESR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,928,000. FMR LLC grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,858,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,240,000 after acquiring an additional 829,253 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,569,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,364,000 after acquiring an additional 387,023 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 338.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 413,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 319,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 829,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,817,000 after acquiring an additional 289,450 shares during the last quarter. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NESR opened at $9.96 on Friday. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.90 million, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.77.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 4.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NESR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

