Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GHL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2,780.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 456.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of GHL opened at $18.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $334.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day moving average of $15.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $20.09.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.83 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 96.41% and a net margin of 22.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 6.25%.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

