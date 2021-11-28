Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,889 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Logistics were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Universal Logistics by 75.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Universal Logistics by 1,570.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Universal Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Universal Logistics by 124.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 126,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Universal Logistics by 30.6% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 12,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ ULH opened at $19.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average of $22.12. The company has a market capitalization of $522.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.48.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

