Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) by 587.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,235 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Whole Earth Brands were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 53,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FREE opened at $11.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.56. The stock has a market cap of $434.02 million, a PE ratio of -62.66 and a beta of 0.31. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $14.95.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $128.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.00 million. Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FREE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Whole Earth Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

