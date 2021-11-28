Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) by 562.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 704,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598,313 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Genius Brands International worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Brands International by 4,169.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,611,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503,242 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,211,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Brands International by 401.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,634,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,363 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Genius Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Genius Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNUS stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average of $1.57. Genius Brands International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $3.12.

Genius Brands International, Inc is a content and brand management company, which engages in developing, producing, marketing, and licensing branded children’s entertainment properties and consumer products for media distribution and retail channels. The firm acts as a licensing agent for certain brands, such as Llama Llama, Psycho Bunny, From Frank, and Celessence Technologies.

