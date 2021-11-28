Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $437.88

Charles Stanley Group PLC (LON:CAY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 437.88 ($5.72) and traded as high as GBX 515 ($6.73). Charles Stanley Group shares last traded at GBX 515 ($6.73), with a volume of 12,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of £268.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 511.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 438.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Charles Stanley Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.45%.

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment Management Services, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

