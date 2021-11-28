Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.