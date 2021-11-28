Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

Shares of CHE.UN stock opened at C$7.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$818.87 million and a P/E ratio of -9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.63. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$4.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.70.

CHE.UN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$12.00 target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.57.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

