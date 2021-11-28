Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Raised by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 196.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX opened at $114.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $220.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $83.53 and a 12 month high of $118.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.47%.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $3,097,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 39,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total transaction of $4,486,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,651 shares of company stock valued at $37,293,688 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chevron from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.23.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

