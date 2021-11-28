Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Announces $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Shares of CSSEP stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average of $27.80. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $29.20.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

