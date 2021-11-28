Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Earns “Speculative Buy” Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Cielo Waste Solutions stock opened at C$0.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.45. Cielo Waste Solutions has a 1 year low of C$0.07 and a 1 year high of C$1.65. The company has a market cap of C$179.34 million and a P/E ratio of -2.93.

In other Cielo Waste Solutions news, Director Clayton Donald Allan purchased 170,000 shares of Cielo Waste Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,869.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,743,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,093,374.80.

