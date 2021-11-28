Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $78.43

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $78.43 and last traded at $78.43, with a volume of 558 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.98.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $657.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.32 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cimpress by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,530,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,951,000 after buying an additional 30,818 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cimpress by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,102,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,526,000 after acquiring an additional 60,624 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Cimpress by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,091,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 801,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,844,000 after acquiring an additional 50,235 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 759,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,974,000 after acquiring an additional 234,931 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

