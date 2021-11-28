Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $78.43

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $78.43 and last traded at $78.43, with a volume of 558 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.37.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.98.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cimpress by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,530,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,951,000 after buying an additional 30,818 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cimpress by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,102,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,526,000 after acquiring an additional 60,624 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Cimpress by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,091,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 801,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,844,000 after acquiring an additional 50,235 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 759,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,974,000 after acquiring an additional 234,931 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR)
Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.
