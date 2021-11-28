Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cimpress by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,530,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,951,000 after acquiring an additional 30,818 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cimpress by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,102,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,526,000 after acquiring an additional 60,624 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cimpress by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 801,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,844,000 after acquiring an additional 50,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cimpress by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 361,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,161,000 after acquiring an additional 17,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cimpress by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,917,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress stock opened at $79.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.98. Cimpress plc has a 1-year low of $77.61 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.49.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $657.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.32 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cimpress plc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Cimpress

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

