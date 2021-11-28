CION Invt Corp (CION) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on December 8th

CION Invt Corp (NYSE:CION) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of NYSE CION traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.58. The company had a trading volume of 25,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,303. CION Invt has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65.

CION Invt (NYSE:CION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01.

In other CION Invt news, Director Edward J. Estrada acquired 3,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $50,141.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Keith S. Franz acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $67,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 14,895 shares of company stock valued at $200,929. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CION Invt in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock.

About CION Invt

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company which primarily provides senior secured loans to U.S. middle-market companies. CION Investment Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

