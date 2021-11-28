CION Invt Corp (CION) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on December 8th

CION Invt Corp (NYSE:CION) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.
Shares of NYSE CION traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.58. The company had a trading volume of 25,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,303. CION Invt has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65.
CION Invt (NYSE:CION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CION Invt in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock.
About CION Invt
CION Investment Corporation is a business development company which primarily provides senior secured loans to U.S. middle-market companies. CION Investment Corporation is based in NEW YORK.
