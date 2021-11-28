Cipher (CPR) Price Hits $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. One Cipher coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cipher has a market capitalization of $105,290.95 and $3,250.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cipher has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $201.31 or 0.00369025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00014458 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000084 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001312 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $676.86 or 0.01240746 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Cipher Coin Profile

CPR is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

