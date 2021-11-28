Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 14,003 Shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,003 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 216,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,966,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,848,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 651,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,170,000 after acquiring an additional 11,735 shares during the last quarter.

IDU stock opened at $83.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.05. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $72.38 and a 52-week high of $86.29.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

