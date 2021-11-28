Citadel Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 26,590 Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,203,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth about $237,000.

NYSEARCA RWJ opened at $121.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.32. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $76.09 and a 1-year high of $131.07.

