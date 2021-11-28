Citadel Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 158.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 67,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 41,331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,610,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,555,000 after purchasing an additional 423,501 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 725,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,556,000 after purchasing an additional 65,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,611,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,587,000 after purchasing an additional 112,159 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB opened at $56.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.77 and a 200 day moving average of $57.17. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $55.99 and a 12 month high of $57.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%.

