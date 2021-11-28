City Holding Co. Buys 477 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,935 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,431,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,485,499,000 after acquiring an additional 285,308 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Intuit by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,645,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,100,250,000 after acquiring an additional 59,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intuit by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,324,969,000 after acquiring an additional 242,134 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,405 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,421,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,160,720,000 after acquiring an additional 69,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,191 shares of company stock valued at $49,736,475. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.35.

Shares of INTU opened at $666.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $348.13 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $592.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $534.86. The firm has a market cap of $188.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

