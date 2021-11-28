City Holding Co. Cuts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

City Holding Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,653 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.0% of City Holding Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT stock opened at $125.88 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.32 and a 52-week high of $131.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.94.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $819,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,461,997. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,858 shares of company stock worth $6,011,502 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

