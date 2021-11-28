City Holding Co. Has $2.47 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

City Holding Co. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 57,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,667,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWV stock opened at $270.39 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $213.47 and a 52-week high of $279.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.04.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

