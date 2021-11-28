City Holding Co. Increases Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

City Holding Co. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 2.1% of City Holding Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $12,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 29,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,228 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW opened at $247.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $171.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.31 and a fifty-two week high of $256.39.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.80%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.23.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

