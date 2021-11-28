City Holding Co. Sells 1,614 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

City Holding Co. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of City Holding Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 219.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 463,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,720,000 after acquiring an additional 318,167 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 57,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 37,025 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $48.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.00 and a 200 day moving average of $52.47. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

