Civilization Price Tops $0.19 (CIV)

Civilization (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 28th. During the last week, Civilization has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Civilization coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC on major exchanges. Civilization has a market cap of $57.87 million and $205,950.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Civilization alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00043417 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00008610 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.86 or 0.00232591 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.67 or 0.00086507 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Civilization

CIV is a coin. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Buying and Selling Civilization

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civilization should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civilization using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Civilization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civilization and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.