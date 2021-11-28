Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,092.14 ($53.46).

CKN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,850 ($50.30) price target on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,295 ($56.11) price target on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,250 ($55.53) price target on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,250 ($55.53) price target on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Clarkson alerts:

Shares of CKN stock opened at GBX 3,720 ($48.60) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,874.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,466.67. Clarkson has a 52 week low of GBX 2,390 ($31.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,225 ($55.20). The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06. The company has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a PE ratio of -45.20.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.