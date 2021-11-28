Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $61.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.02. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $62.77.

