Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $392,000 Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,900,000 after purchasing an additional 208,298 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,309,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,162,000 after purchasing an additional 198,560 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 56,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $36.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.28. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

