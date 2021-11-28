Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases 1,625 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 21.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter worth approximately $3,657,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,127,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,382,000 after purchasing an additional 361,520 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 33.3% in the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,174,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 758.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 783,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,036,000 after purchasing an additional 692,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.3% during the second quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 318,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $20.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.89. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.66.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 74.83% and a negative net margin of 2,158.84%. The firm had revenue of $153.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.35) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2248.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.92.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

