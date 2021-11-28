Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 21,514.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 17,427 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 23.4% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.19, for a total transaction of $19,518,278.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 358,313 shares of company stock worth $82,598,075 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.17.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $215.12 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.70 and a 1-year high of $246.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.12.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.97%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

