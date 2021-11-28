ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 74.2% from the October 31st total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 6.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 18,448 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 61,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund alerts:

Shares of CEM traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.15. The company had a trading volume of 40,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,495. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.11. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $32.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

Clearbridge MLP & Midstream Fund, Inc operates as a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust, which engages in the provision of high level of total return on cash distributions. It invests in master limited partnerships in the energy sector. The company was founded on March 31, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.