CLS (LON:CLI) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of CLS (LON:CLI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of CLS stock opened at GBX 204.50 ($2.67) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £833.12 million and a P/E ratio of 12.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 222.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 238.59. CLS has a 1-year low of GBX 202.86 ($2.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 269.21 ($3.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

In other CLS news, insider Fredrik Widlund acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 233 ($3.04) per share, for a total transaction of £46,600 ($60,883.20).

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

