CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Short Interest Update

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,900 shares, a growth of 1,018.5% from the October 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 510,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in CN Energy Group. in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CN Energy Group. in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CN Energy Group. in the second quarter valued at $100,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CN Energy Group. alerts:

CN Energy Group. stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. CN Energy Group. has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.84.

CN Energy Group. Inc manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. Its product is primarily used in pharmaceutical and industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production markets. The company also serves activated carbon wholesalers and companies engaging in the activated carbon deep processing business.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for CN Energy Group. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CN Energy Group. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.