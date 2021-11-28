CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,733 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in CNB Financial were worth $6,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 12.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 30.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCNE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of CNB Financial stock opened at $26.91 on Friday. CNB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $19.59 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average of $24.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $454.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.02.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a net margin of 24.00% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $48.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CNB Financial Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

In related news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi acquired 5,000 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.18 per share, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNB Financial Profile

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

