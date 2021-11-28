CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Receives $18.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

CNHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNHI traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,074,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,029. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.89. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.19. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $10.79 and a one year high of $19.22.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 33.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $536,061,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,429,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,493,000 after acquiring an additional 342,204 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 17,396,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,734,000 after acquiring an additional 532,162 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,830,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,160,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,981,000 after acquiring an additional 772,725 shares during the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.