CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) by 326.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 599,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458,818 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.36% of CNS Pharmaceuticals worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $39,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $99,000. 4.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNSP stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.17. CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $4.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64.

CNSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on CNS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

